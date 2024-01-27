G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0012

G999 (G999) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, G999 has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,201.89 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.