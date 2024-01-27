Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,035. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

