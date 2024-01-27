General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

