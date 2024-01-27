General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Citigroup

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $283.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.38.

GD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

