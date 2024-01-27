General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $271,432,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

