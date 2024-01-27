General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 170,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,190,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

