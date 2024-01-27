Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

