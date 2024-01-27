Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 104,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,496,000 after acquiring an additional 97,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.