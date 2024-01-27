Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 154,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $83.96.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

