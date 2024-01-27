GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GigaMedia in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIGM

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIGM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.