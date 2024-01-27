Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 2,349,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

