Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 9,539 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 953.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 803,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,526. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

