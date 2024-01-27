Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,205,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $126.87. 2,333,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.