Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

