Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.07. 5,544,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

