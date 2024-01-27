Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 1,766,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

