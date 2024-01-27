Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.22%.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

