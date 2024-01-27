Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.