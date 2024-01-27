Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 599,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after acquiring an additional 131,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $202.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.