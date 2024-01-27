Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.74 and a 1 year high of $307.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

