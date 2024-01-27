Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.17

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 35124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

