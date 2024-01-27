Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 772,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 310,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.