Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 1,644 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.93.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
