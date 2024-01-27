Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 1,644 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.93.

Gray Television Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Gray Television last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Gray Television's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

