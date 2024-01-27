Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 6% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. 327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $860.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.