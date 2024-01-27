Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells $271,150.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $5,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $54.79. 15,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 97.1% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.4% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

