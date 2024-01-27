Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. Desjardins decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GWO stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.39. The company had a trading volume of 643,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,777. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$34.06 and a 12 month high of C$44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.81. The company has a market cap of C$41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$1,167,740.00. Insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 over the last ninety days. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

