Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:GNC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.60 ($1.30). 783,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £487.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.90 ($1.33). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.26.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Greencore Group news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah bought 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($49,809.40). Also, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah purchased 40,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,586.12 ($50,300.03). Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.