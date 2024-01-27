Grin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00160421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00582913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00172531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

