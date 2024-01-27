Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

PAC traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.43. 65,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,257. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $200.85.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $2.1589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.