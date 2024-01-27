GSK (NYSE:GSK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.07. 3,061,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

