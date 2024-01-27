GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $237,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.7% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,882,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,782. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.22. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

