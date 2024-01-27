GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

