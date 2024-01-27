GYL Financial Synergies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. 1,138,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day moving average is $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.