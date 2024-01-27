GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,307,499. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

