GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 1,934,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

