GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %

PLD stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

