GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

