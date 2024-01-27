GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.30. 2,818,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

