GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

GSK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 3,061,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

