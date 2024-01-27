GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 25,231 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 10,734,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,861. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

