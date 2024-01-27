GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 559 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.33. 2,102,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,348. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

