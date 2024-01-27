GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,099. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

