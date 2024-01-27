Halliburton’s (HAL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

HAL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. 8,835,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

