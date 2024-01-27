Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.16. 274,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

