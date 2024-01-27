Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 517.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

HRBR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 39,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,174. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

