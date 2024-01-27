Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Hartford Short Duration ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:HSRT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Short Duration ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

