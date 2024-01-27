Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 1st

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS HSUN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. 4,825 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

About Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

