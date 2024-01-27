HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,757,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 150.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,584,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,656,000 after buying an additional 2,154,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on D. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

