HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

