HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

